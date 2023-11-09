London, Nov 9 (PTI) Businessman Tarun Ghulati has announced his candidature for the May 2024 mayoral elections in the UK capital, with the hope of becoming London's first Indian-origin Mayor.

Ghulati, 63, made the announcement last month while in India, his “janmabhoomi”, saying he is determined to do whatever it takes to ensure London – his home for 20 years – remains a leading global city and all Londoners feel safe, secure and empowered with opportunities for growth.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Extend Warm Welcome to Hindu Community Guests at Downing Street Ahead of Deepavali Celebration (See Pics).

The co-founder of the 21st Century Icon Awards in London strongly believes much more needs to be done for the low and middle-income households across London and hopes his levelling up ideas will strike a chord with the city's voters as he prepares to challenge London's Pakistani-origin Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“As London Mayor, I wish to see increased cohesiveness between countries whose diaspora live in London, by building people-to-people and business connect,” said Ghulati.

Also Read | Luana Andrade Dies After Cardiac Arrest: Brazilian Influencer Reportedly Suffers Four Cardiac Arrests Day After Liposuction Surgery on Her Knee, Passes Away.

“I will build a thriving London, do away with barriers for growth and ensure safety of all citizens. The Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will be scrapped totally, no Congestion Charge will apply over weekends and holidays, 20mph speed limit zones and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) will be reviewed. I wish to see visible policing across all the bor oughs and police stations restored where crime rates are high.Affordable housing will a key strategy,” he said.

ULEZ, which means drivers must pay a charge of GBP 12.50 per day to drive a non-compliant vehicle anywhere in London, has been one of Khan's most controversial and divisive policies as he seeks a record third four-year term as Mayor.

Ghulati is planning to take on the Labour Party Mayor as an independent candidate. Tory candidate Susan Hill, hoping to become London's first female Mayor, and Liberal Democrat Rob Blackie are among the other confirmed candidates for the election scheduled for May 2, 2024.

“I want to take advantage of synergistic opportunities across all the nations whose diaspora call London home. I will be visiting several nations to strengthen the living bridge that weaves the unique and beautiful fabric of London,” said Ghulati, who is on a world tour in the lead up to the campaign in London.

“To this aim, I can't think of a better place than Hyderabad to kickstart my campaign. Hyderabad is a truly global, cosmopolitan and culturally rich city with a very robust start-up ecosystem,” he said during his recent India visit where he also sought “divine blessings” from the city's Lord Balaji Chilkur Temple.

The deadline for filing nomination papers, along with a GBP 10,000 deposit, in the London Mayoral election is March 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)