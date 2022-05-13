Washington [US], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): California resident James McGrew has pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting and impeding officers during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"McGrew engaged in a series of confrontations with law enforcement officers on Jan. 6. He was part of a crowd that overwhelmed law enforcement officers attempting to prevent rioters from advancing further on the restricted grounds," the Justice Department said in a press release. "He proceeded to an area outside the Upper West Terrace doors to the Capitol Building. He filmed the scene, shouting 'let's go' approximately 14 times, and 'we took this thing.'"

Law enforcement was able to push McGrew out of the congressional rotunda area after more than an hour, the release said.

However, about 45 minutes later, McGrew joined in an attack against officers attempting to secure the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance to the building, the release added.

McGrew was arrested on May 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 9 and faces up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release. (ANI/Sputnik)

