Tehran [Iran], April 9 (ANI): Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, on Thursday issued a strong warning against the continued strikes on Lebanon by Israel following the agreement for a two-week ceasefire to the over-a-month-long conflict in West Asia, stating the strikes are violations of the deal and would invite firm retaliation from the Islamic Republic.

In a statement posted on X, Ghalibaf emphasised that Lebanon and the broader "Resistance Axis" are integral to the ceasefire framework, referring to the proposed multi-point framework aimed at de-escalation in the region.

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The Iranian leader also pointed to remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who publicly and clearly stated that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire deal, despite Israel's or the US's later denying it.

"1- Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire. (Point 1, 10-point proposal). 2- PM Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue; there is no room for denial and backtracking," Ghalibaf stated.

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Warning of consequences, Ghalibaf underscored that any breach of the ceasefire would not go unanswered.

"Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and strong responses. Extinguish the fire immediately," he added.

The developments come even as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also affirmed that Israel will persist in its military operations against Hezbollah, following a series of intense and lethal strikes across Lebanon.

In a statement shared via his personal account on X, the Prime Minister emphasised the continued scale of the offensive, noting that the military is "continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)