Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): The return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan while his brother Shehbaz Sharif is the country's Prime Minister appears to be unlikely as the ruling coalition government's term is almost up, The Express Tribune reported.

Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister and PML-N leader, will travel from Saudi Arabia to London, while Maryam Nawaz will return to Pakistan in a few days, according to Muhammad Zubair, a spokesman for the Sharif family.

Nawaz will be returning to London, where he has been residing since 2019 under the pretence of receiving treatment.

His arrival in the UAE gave PML-N circles hope that he would soon make his way back to Pakistan after spending more than a month in the Arabian peninsula, according to The Express Tribune.

Nawaz would be departing for London in a few days, according to Zubair, who was unable to specify an exact time.

When Maryam got back, he said, she would pick up her political activities again. When asked if Maryam had any rallies planned, he responded that she would attend wherever the party needed her, such as leading a march, even though no particular arrangements for rallies had been made as of yet, reported The Express Tribune.

Asked when Nawaz would return, he responded that Asif had claimed the party chief would do so after September 16 and that the rest was simple to calculate, making reference to Chief Justice Bandial's retirement.

The PML-N senior vice president would return to Pakistan in "a few days," Maryam's political secretary added. Earlier in the month, a PML-N source told The Express Tribune that Nawaz was delaying his trip back to Pakistan due to the plethora of legal disputes that would be waiting for him there. (ANI)

