London, Sep 9 (AP) King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain's monarch.

The king flew to London from Scotland on Friday and was driven to the royal residence in an official Rolls-Royce. A large crowd cheered as the car arrived at the palace gates.

He got out of the car to greet well-wishers and look at some of the huge pile of floral tributes left to honour his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Some called “Thank you Charles” and “Well done, Charlie!” as he shook hands with the crowd. Several shouted “God save the King!” (AP)

