Wimbledon [US], July 6 (ANI): In southwest London, a car collided with an elementary school, killing one child while injuring two adults and six other children, CNN reported citing the statement of London's Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

In addition, police reported that the vehicle's 40-year-old female driver had been "arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving."

However, according to CNN, the incident at the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon is not being treated as terror-related.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, described the fatal collision as "absolutely devastating."

In a tweet, Khan expressed his "heart goes out to everyone affected" and urged people to stay away from the area to allow emergency services free access.

"An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances and I continue to stay in close contact with the Met and other emergency services," Khan said, according to CNN.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

