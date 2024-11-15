Hong Kong, November 15 (ANI): As world leaders gather for two major summits--G20 and APEC--in South America in the coming days, the uncertainty surrounding US President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is creating apprehension, with many focused on what Trump's "America First" agenda could mean for the global economy and ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, China, under President Xi Jinping, is positioning itself to seize opportunities in the wake of Trump's expected second term as the Chinese government looks to use these upcoming gatherings as a platform to advance its interests, particularly by creating divisions between the US and its allies and presenting China as a stable alternative leader on the world stage, CNN reported on Thursday.

The two key events, the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil, will be crucial for China as it seeks to navigate the potential fallout from a Trump presidency. Xi's strategy is to emphasize China's role as a reliable partner and counterbalance to a more unpredictable US under Trump.

In his first term, Trump initiated a trade and tech war with China, framing the country as a rival. This stance has largely continued under outgoing President Joe Biden, who has deepened US-China tensions by involving allies in a coordinated approach to counter Beijing's rise.

As Trump's second term looms, Xi's government is preparing for the possibility of escalating trade restrictions, including Trump's proposals for high tariffs on Chinese goods and continued pressure on Chinese access to advanced technology.

At the APEC summit in Peru, Xi will also showcase China's growing influence in the Global South, including the launch of a USD 3.5 billion Chinese-funded megaport in Peru. The project, seen as a vital trade gateway between Latin America and Asia, underscores China's commitment to fostering economic ties in the region.

Xi's diplomatic team will be carefully navigating discussions at both summits, aiming to reinforce China's commitment to global stability and its economic future. They will also seek to portray China as an alternative to a potentially more isolationist US under Trump. However, Xi's recent messages to Trump have suggested an awareness of the risks: a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement highlighted that both countries could benefit from cooperation but suffer from confrontation, according to CNN.

The Chinese leader warned that the two countries "will both benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation."

Xi's state visit to Peru and meetings with various global leaders, including US allies, are designed to signal Beijing's willingness to engage in constructive diplomacy, even as it works to challenge US dominance in global governance. China's recent moves, such as offering visa-free access to multiple European countries and seeking closer ties with Japan and South Korea, reflect its ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships outside the US sphere.

"China wants to signal that it's not going to be very wise to completely side with the US--and to consider working with China as well," said Liu Dongshu, an assistant professor of international affairs at the City University of Hong Kong.

China's message at these upcoming summits is likely to center on providing stability in uncertain times. According to experts, Beijing will emphasize its role in promoting peace and development while seeking to distance itself from the unpredictable nature of US policies under Trump.

"For G20 and APEC, China's message will be 'There is major uncertainty ahead, but China is the certainty and will remain committed to peace and development,'" said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, as reported by CNN.

Despite the challenges posed by Trump's policies, particularly in regions like the South China Sea and Taiwan, China hopes to solidify partnerships that could counterbalance US influence, especially in the event that Trump withdraws from key global institutions like the WHO or the Paris climate agreement.

Should Trump enact protectionist policies once again, China is poised to fill any leadership gaps left by the US, particularly in the Global South, where China's Belt and Road Initiative and development efforts have already enhanced its standing.

"If America is withdrawing from the global system, there is a space for someone else to step in--and China is one of the very few countries who both have some capacity and some intention to fill in that gap," said Liu.

However, China's ability to expand its influence will depend on the resilience of its economy, especially as it faces domestic challenges like slowing growth and high unemployment.

In the coming days, China's diplomatic efforts will likely be carefully calibrated, as Beijing seeks to balance advancing its global leadership ambitions with maintaining constructive relations with the US, avoiding further antagonizing Trump while also positioning itself as a key global player.

"Beijing does worry about Trump's wrath and what he could do to damage China's interest on a bilateral level...China will have to balance its advancement for global leadership with considerations of relations with the US, and to avoid poking Trump in the eye," Liu added. (ANI)

