Miss Universe is one of the most prestigious beauty events that is eagerly anticipated by audiences around the world. Miss Universe not only celebrates beauty, intelligence, talent and culture; it also promotes women's empowerment and gives the contestants a global platform to voice their opinions on various global, political and environmental issues. Miss Universe 2024, the 73rd edition of the beauty pageant, will take place on Saturday, November 16, amid the stunning backdrop of Mexico City. The event will unfold at the Arena CDMX. Miss Universe 2024 Country-Wise Telecast Date and Time: When To Watch the 73rd Miss Universe in Your Country? Check Detailed Time Zones for India, US, UK, Mexico, Australia and Others.

The contestants have been diligently preparing for this day by honing their skills and working hard on their public speaking, talents, fitness and more. Their dedication is truly an inspiration. As the day for the Miss Universe 2024 grand finale nears, the excitement levels too increase. As we wait to know who will take home the coveted title, let’s get to know the contestants.

Miss Universe 2024 Contestants

Here’s the complete list of the 127 beauty queens participating in the event.

• Albania - Franceska Rustem

• Angola - Nelma Ferreira

• Argentina - Magali Benejam

• Armenia - Emma Avanesyan

• Aruba - Anouk Eman

• Australia - Zoe Creed

• Bahamas - Selvinique Wright

• Bahrain - Shereen Ahmed

• Bangladesh - Aniqa Alam

• Belarus - Eleanora Kachalovskaya

• Belgium - Kenza Ameloot

• Belize - Halima Hoy

• Bolivia - Juliana Barrientos

• Bonaire - Ruby Pouchet

• Botswana - Thanolo Keutwile

• Brazil - Luana Cavalcante

• British Virgin Islands - Deyounce Lowenfield

• Bulgaria - Elena Vian

• Cambodia - Davin Prasath

• Cameroon - Noura Njikam

• Canada - Ashley Callingbull

• Cayman Islands - Raegan Rutty

• Chile - Emilia Dides

• China - Jia Qi

• Colombia - Daniela Toloza

• Costa Rica - Elena Hidalgo

• Croatia - Zrinka Coric

• Cuba - Marianela Ancheta

• Curaçao - Kimberly de Boer

• Cyprus - Katerina Dimitriou

• Czech Republic - Marie Danci

• Denmark - Victoria Kjær Theilvig

• Dominican Republic - Celinee Santos

• DR Congo - Ilda Amani

• Ecuador - Tema Mara

• Egypt - Logina Salah

• El Salvador - Florence Garcia

• Eritrea - Cortar Tewoldemedhin

• Equatorial Guinea - Diana Angono Mouhafo

• Estonia - Valeria Vasilieva

• Fiji - Manshika Prasad

• Finland - Matilda Wirtavuori

• France - Indira Ampiot

• Germany - Pia Theissen

• Gibraltar - Shyanne McIntosh

• Great Britain - Christina Dela Cruz Chalk

• Greece - Christianna Katsieri

• Guadaloupe - Coraly Desplan

• Guatemala - Ana Gabriela Villanueva

• Guinea - Saran Bah

• Guyana - Ariana Blaize

• Honduras - Stephanie Cam

• Hong Kong - Joanne Rhodes

• Hungary - Nora Kenez

• Iceland - Sóldís Vala Ívarsdóttir

• India - Rhea Singha

• Indonesia - Clara Shafira Krebs

• Iran - Ava Vahneshan

• Ireland - Sofía Good

• Israel - Ofir Korsia

• Italy - Glenany Cavalcante

• Ivory Coast - Marie-Emmanuelle Diamala

• Jamaica - Rachel Silvera

• Japan - Kaya Chakraborty

• Kazakhstan - Madina Almukhanova

• Kenya - Irene Ng’endo

• Kosovo - Edona Bajrami

• Kyrgyzstan - Maya Turdalieva

• Laos - Phiranya Thipphomvong

• Latvia - María Vicinska

• Lebanon - Nada Koussa

• Macau - Cassandra Chiu

• Malaysia - Sandra Lim

• Maldives - Mariyam Shaina

• Malta - Beatrice Njoya

• Martinique - Catherine Edouard

• Mauritius - Tania René

• Mexico - María Fernanda Beltrán

• Moldovia - Djulieta Calalb

• Mongolia - Nominzul Zandangiin

• Montenegro - Rumina Ivezaj

• Myanmar - Thet San Andersen

• Namibia - Prisca Anyolo

• Nepal - Sampada Ghimire

• Netherlands - Faith Landman

• New Zealand - Victoria Velasquez Vincent

• Nicaragua - Geyssell Garcia

• Nigeria - Chidimma Adetshina

• North Macedonia - Tea Gjorgievska

• Norway - Lilly Sødal

• Pakistan - Noor Xarmina

• Paraguay - Naomi Mendez

• Peru - Tatiana Calmell

• Philippines - Chelsea Manalo

• Poland - Kasandra Zawal

• Portugal - Andreia Correia

• Puerto Rico - Jennifer Colin

• Romania - Loredana Salanta

• Russia - Valentina Alekseeva

• Santa Lucía - Skye Faucher

• Samoa - Haylanı Kuruppu

• Senegal - Fatou Bintou Gueye

• Serbia - Ivana Trisic

• Singapore - Charlotte Chia

• Slovakia - Petra Sivakova

• Somalia - Khadija Omar

• South Africa - Mia le Roux

• South Korea - Ariel Han

• Spain - Michelle Jimenez

• Sri Lanka - Melloney Dassanayake

• Suriname - Pooja Chotkan

• Switzerland - Laura Bircher

• Tanzania - Judith Ngusa

• Thailand - Opal Suchata Chuangsri

• Trinidad and Tobago - Jenelle Thongs

• Turkey - Ayliz Duman

• Turks and Caicos - Raynae Myers

• UAE - Emilia Dobreva

• Ukraine - Alina Ponomarenko

• Uruguay - Yanina Lucas

• United States - Alma Cooper

• US Virgin Islands - Stephany Andujar

• Uzbekistan - Nigina Fakhriddinova

• Venezuela - Ileana Márquez

• Vietnam - Ky Duyen Nguyen

• Zambia - Brandina Lubuli

• Zimbabwe - Sakhile Dube

Miss Universe 2024 Top 10 Favourites

According to reports and from votes received on the official Miss Universe website, below are the top 10 Miss Universe 2024 favourites. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha Dresses Up As the Golden Bird at the National Costume Competition of 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant (Watch Videos).

• Argentina – Magalí Benejam

• Brazil – Luana Cavalcante

• Chile – Emilia Dides

• Dominican Republic – Celinee Santos

• Mexico – María Fernanda Beltrán

• Peru – Tatiana Calmell

• Puerto Rico – Jennifer Colón

• Spain – Michelle Jiménez

• United States – Alma Cooper

• Zimbabwe – Sakhile Dube

Miss Universe 2024 is set to be a spectacular event. Be sure to tune in for all the excitement and action live from Mexico.

