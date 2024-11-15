Pretoria, November 15: A woman from South Africa's Mabopane was charged with child trafficking and arrested for the same after she allegedly sold her 8-month-old boy to a woman on Facebook Marketplace. It was reported that the woman took this extreme step due to financial hardship. However, just a week after allegedly selling her baby, the woman claimed that she regretted the decision and now wants the baby back.

According to a report published by the Mirror, the accused, a 23-year-old woman, has been left in tears after allegedly selling her eight-month-old baby on Facebook Marketplace in October. The mother, whose identity has not been disclosed, is accused of child trafficking after reportedly exchanging contact details with a woman on social media and arranging a meeting at Soshanguve Plaza, north of Pretoria. South Africa Horror: 2 Black Women Searching For Food Killed, Fed to Pigs by White Farmer and His Employees in Polokwane.

Woman Sells Baby on Facebook Marketplace, Regrets a Week Later

The woman handed over her baby boy to the woman, who then left in a taxi. A week later, the woman regretted her decision and wanted her baby back. However, the woman she sold the baby to allegedly refused to return the child. The mother claimed she gave the baby away due to financial hardship. "I regret everything I did. I did that out of desperation. I was struggling financially to raise my baby. I'm not OK. I want my baby. I love my baby," she was quoted as saying.

Woman's Boyfriend Was Unaware, Thought She Sent Baby to Her Family

As per the report, the woman's 25-year-old boyfriend said that the baby was his but did not believe she sold him. The man claimed he was not living with the woman when she sold her baby and thought she had sent him to her family. Serial Rapist in South Africa: Nkosinathi Phakathi Gets 42 Life Sentences for Raping Dozens of Women Including 9-Year-Old Girl.

Woman Booked for Child Trafficking

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo confirmed that a case of child trafficking was opened on October 19. The mother was arrested the same day and appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court on October 21. The report said the woman was granted bail, and her case has been postponed until February 6 next year.

"It's alleged that she advertised her child for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and some woman showed interest, took the child and promised to give the mother South African Rand 1,000 monthly until she is back on her feet again. But she hasn't paid the money and can't be traced," North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Sivenathi Gunya said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).