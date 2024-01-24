Beijing, Jan 24 (AP) China's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Beijing has formally restored diplomatic ties with Nauru after the tiny Pacific island nation cut its ties with Taiwan earlier this month.

Nauru's announcement on Jan. 15 came just two days after Taiwan's presidential election and left the self-governing island republic with just 12 remaining diplomatic allies, although it enjoys strong unofficial relations with the U.S., Japan and other nations.

Also Read | US Shocker: American Airlines Passenger Removed From Phoenix to Austin Flight After Disruptive Farting Episode; Reddit Post Goes Viral.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and doesn't recognize its government or its right to diplomatic recognition, participation in global bodies such as the United Nations or any official contact with foreign political entities. (AP)

Also Read | Apple Watch Saves Life: London-Based Doctor Saves Life of Elderly Women Mid-Air Using Apple Watch's Banned 'Pulse Oximeter' That Monitors Blood Oxygen Levels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)