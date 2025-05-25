Taipei [Taiwan], May 25 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected one People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

The aircraft crossed the median line, Taiwan's MND said.

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties crossed the median line. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan.

Of the eight aircraft, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ, they said.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's military is prioritising combat readiness as a key aspect of deterrence due to escalating threats from China, as reported by Focus Taiwan, citing Minister of National Defence Wellington.

President Lai Ching-te noted that the armed forces are undergoing a significant transformation to better handle the increasing hostility from Beijing. "As we are situated on an island, we need to stockpile military supplies in case China launches multiple assaults. We may even need to prepare for a war of endurance," he stated, according to the Focus Taiwan report.

To prepare for these potential situations, the military has revamped its training programs. Koo mentioned that new training subjects have been introduced for both conscripts and senior officers, encompassing topics related to newly acquired military assets. (ANI)

