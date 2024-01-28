Taipei [Taiwan], January 28 (ANI/CNA): The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today that Taiwan has always been committed to maintaining the status quo, in order to maintain peace and stability in the region and across the Taiwan Strait, but China has repeatedly used the Taiwan Strait issue to hold other countries hostage and sow discord between Taiwan and other countries, fully highlighting that China is the troublemaker that undermines regional and Taiwan Strait peace and stability, and China's so-called "Taiwan independence" fallacy simply cannot be established, the international community should be alert and share concerns and condemnation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in the afternoon that when US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Bangkok, Thailand, from the January 26-27, he emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Once again, we firmly and publicly reaffirm our firm stance of supporting the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and express our sincere welcome and gratitude.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noticed that the news released by the Chinese foreign ministry falsely stated that "The Taiwan issue is China's internal affairs, and elections in the Taiwan region cannot change the basic fact that Taiwan is a part of China. The biggest risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is" "Taiwan independence", the biggest challenge to Sino-US relations is also "Taiwan independence."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Taiwan, the Republic of China, is a sovereign and independent country and is not affiliated with the People's Republic of China. Taiwan's presidential election on January 13 fully demonstrated Taiwan's democratic politics It has received the heartfelt blessings of more than 100 countries around the world, once again verifying the facts and status quo that have been recognized by the international community for many years. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly refutes and condemns China's repeated malicious spread of claims that distort Taiwan's sovereign status.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly stated that Taiwan has always been committed to maintaining the status quo to maintain peace and stability in the region and across the Taiwan Strait. However, China has continued to provoke and threaten neighbouring countries, using pretexts to increase regional tensions, intending to change the status quo and undermine the rules-based international order, and repeatedly used the Taiwan Strait issue to hold other countries hostage and sow discord between Taiwan and other countries, fully highlighting that China is the troublemaker that undermines regional and Taiwan Strait peace and stability. China's so-called "Taiwan independence" fallacy cannot be established at all. The international community should be vigilant and share concerns and condemnations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the international community is welcome to continue to pay attention to the security of the Taiwan Strait, and Taiwan will continue to work closely with the United States and other countries with similar ideals to jointly safeguard the shared values of democracy and freedom to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and the region. (ANI/CNA)

