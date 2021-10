Beijing, Oct 15 (AP) China on Saturday launched a three-person crew for a six-month mission aboard its space station that is planned at setting a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts as the country moves toward complete the orbiting structure.

The Shenzhou-13 spaceship carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 AM (4225 GMT Friday).

Also Read | US Allows Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers To Enter the Country From November 8.

It is expected to complete docking with the Tianhe module within the next six hours, beginning the mission that will continue the work of the initial crew.

Those crew members conducted two spacewalks and deployed a 10-meter (33-foot) mechanical arm before returning from their 90-day stay in mid-September.

Also Read | Pakistan's New Social Media Rules Give More Powers to Govt, Companies To Be Fined Up to Rs 500 Million for Violations.

The new crew includes two veterans of space travel. Pilot Zhai Zhigang, 55, and Wang Yaping, 41, the only woman on the mission, and Ye Guangfu, 41, who is making his first trip to space. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)