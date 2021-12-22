Beijing [China], December 22 (ANI): Ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, China reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, media reports citing health authorities said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the National Health Commission, of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 1,00,544 confirmed cases as of December 21. (ANI)

