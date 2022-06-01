Beijing [China], June 1 (ANI): China has reported 22 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing and five in Shanghai.

Shanghai reported five new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, according to Xinhua News Agency citing the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported 14 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic case in the last 24 hours, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 40 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

A total of 247 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery on Tuesday, the National Health Commission informed.

The commission said in its daily report that the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients from hospitals after recovery reached 216,612 on the mainland till Monday, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, China reported 28 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 16 in Beijing and nine in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Tuesday.

Moreover, Beijing reported 16 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the capital's municipal health commission said.

China's much-publicized 'zero-covid' strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020. (ANI)

