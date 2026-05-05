World News | China's Escalating Gray Zone Pressure on Taiwan Raises Risk of Conflict

Taipei [Taiwan], May 5 (ANI): Taiwan's defence authorities have warned that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operations targeting the island have evolved from sporadic infiltration efforts into a coordinated and systematic campaign, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the report, submitted to the Legislative Yuan's Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee, highlights growing concerns over China's use of cognitive warfare and "united front" strategies to influence Taiwanese society and undermine its sovereignty. Defence Minister Wellington Koo is expected to present the findings and respond to lawmakers' queries.

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Military pressure has also intensified. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has significantly increased its air and naval operations near Taiwan. Last year, Chinese aircraft conducted around 3,760 sorties, up sharply from roughly 3,060 the previous year, with frequent crossings of the Taiwan Strait's median line and incursions into Taiwan's southwestern and eastern air defence zones.

Naval deployments have similarly expanded, with approximately 2,640 maritime operations recorded in Taiwan's response areas, compared to about 2,470 a year earlier. Analysts warn that the normalisation of such exercises raises the possibility of miscalculation, where routine drills could quickly escalate into actual conflict scenarios.

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The report further accuses China of attempting to reshape legal narratives by conducting so-called "law enforcement patrols" near Taiwan's outlying islands and around the median line. These moves are seen as efforts to portray the Taiwan Strait as China's internal waters, thereby eroding Taiwan's jurisdictional claims.

In response, Taiwan's military is strengthening coordination across agencies and deepening communication with international partners to counter disinformation campaigns, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Joint operational drills running alongside the annual Han Kuang exercises are being used to improve combat readiness, interservice coordination, and crisis response capabilities. Authorities have also launched public initiatives, including fact-checking mechanisms and education programs focused on media literacy and counterintelligence awareness.

By expanding outreach and transparency around military activities, officials aim to reinforce public confidence and resilience against external pressure, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)