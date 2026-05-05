US KC-135 Stratotanker Declares Emergency Over Qatar, Signals Lost Mid-Flight: Report

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A Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker of the US Air Force issued a “7700” distress signal while flying over the Persian Gulf near Qatar and Iran, indicating an in-flight emergency, according to flight tracking data. The aircraft had taken off from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates before its signal was lost over Qatar. There has been no official confirmation on the cause of the emergency.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where US military aircraft have been operating in support of ongoing missions. Data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft circling mid-air before descending, suggesting a possible precautionary landing. US Denies Iran Struck Military Vessel During New Effort To Reopen Strait of Hormuz.

US Military Plane Declares Emergency

🔴 یک فروند هواپیمای سوخت‌رسان KC-135R نیروی هوایی ایالات متحده آمریکا که از پایگاه هوایی الظفره امارات برخاسته بود، در حین پرواز بر فراز خلیج فارس، کد اضطراری ۷۷۰۰ را مخابره کرد. 🔹ارسال این کد به معنای وجود یک وضعیت اضطراری و فوری است که نیاز به فرود دارد. pic.twitter.com/o3HBB660hs — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) May 5, 2026

US KC-135 Stratotanker Declares Emergency Over Qatar

The “7700” squawk code is internationally recognised as a general emergency signal used by aircraft to alert air traffic control of a serious issue onboard.

While the aircraft’s flight pattern indicated distress, neither US authorities nor regional officials have confirmed whether the emergency was due to a technical fault or another factor. There is also no indication of hostile involvement at this stage. United Airlines Boeing 767 Hits Streetlight and Tractor-Trailer Near Newark Airport During Landing; Dashcam Video Captures Chilling Moment.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported the incident citing flight tracking data, but no official Iranian response has suggested any role in the situation.

No Official Statements Yet

The US military has not issued a statement regarding the aircraft’s status or the nature of the emergency. Details about the crew, mission, or landing outcome remain unclear.

The lack of confirmation has led to speculation, particularly given recent security developments in the region. However, there is no verified evidence linking the emergency to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Previous Incident Involving KC-135

The emergency follows a previous incident in March in which a KC-135 was reportedly downed in western Iraq. The attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed armed groups.

The group said the aircraft was targeted in response to what it described as violations of Iraqi airspace. That incident heightened concerns over risks faced by US military aircraft operating in the region.

What Is the KC-135 Stratotanker?

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker is a long-serving aerial refuelling aircraft used by the US Air Force for over six decades.

Designed to transfer fuel mid-air, it allows fighter jets, bombers and other aircraft to extend their operational range and duration. The aircraft can also carry cargo, passengers, and support aeromedical evacuation missions. Based on Boeing’s early jet design that led to the commercial Boeing 707, the KC-135 remains a key component of US military logistics, with hundreds still in active service.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fars News, Flightradar24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).