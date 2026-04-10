Taipei [Taiwan], April 10 (ANI): The Taiwanese President cautioned that engaging with authoritarian regimes like China could erode both sovereignty and democratic freedoms. His remarks came ahead of a high-profile meeting between the Chinese President and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) figure, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, in a social media post, Lai highlighted China's increasing use of "grey zone" tactics and military pressure in the Taiwan Strait, warning that such actions threaten regional stability.

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He reiterated that Taiwan's democratic system and open society stand in stark contrast to authoritarian governance, making Taiwan a vital pillar of freedom in Asia. Marking the 47th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, Lai highlighted its enduring significance alongside the Six Assurances in shaping US-Taiwan ties.

He described the partnership as grounded in shared democratic values and human rights, adding that it remains central to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Lai emphasised that support for Taiwan in the United States continues to enjoy a rare bipartisan consensus. He argued that safeguarding Taiwan is essential for protecting democratic ideals globally, reinforcing the island's strategic importance along the First Island Chain.

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Meanwhile, Cheng's visit to China, framed by her as a "peace mission", has drawn scrutiny. Lai countered that peace cannot be achieved through concessions, stating that history shows compromise with authoritarian powers often results in diminished sovereignty rather than stability.

The president stated that true peace depends on strength, which in turn requires sustained investment. Taiwan has increased its defence budget beyond 3 per cent of GDP and aims to raise it further to 5 per cent by 2030. Plans include a proposed US$40 billion defence package to develop a multi-layered air defence system, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

However, Lai criticised opposition lawmakers for stalling the proposal in the legislature, warning that delays could weaken Taiwan's defences and undermine international confidence. Calling for unity, he urged all political factions to prioritise national security and demonstrate Taiwan's resolve to defend its democratic system, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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