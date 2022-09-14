Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday visited Nepal's historic city of Bhaktapur and said that there were a lot of cultural and traditional similarities between the two neighbouring countries.

Li, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress - China's parliament who arrived in Nepal on Monday on a four-day visit, also visited various historical shrines and architectural masterpieces in Bhaktapur Durbar Square.

Li and his delegation members viewed the historic Bhairab dance organised in his honour at Bhaktapur Durbar Square by the local government.

"The dance has reminded me of Chinese culture. The culture between China and Nepal is similar," remarked Li, who is ranked No.3 in the ruling Communist Party's hierarchy, after the show.

Gautam Lasiwa, the Chief of the tourism information centre at the municipality, informed him about the heritages in Bhaktapur that were destroyed in the 2015 earthquake.

Li showed his curiosity about whether or not foreign assistance was accepted for the reconstruction.

During his visit to the Bhaktapur, Li was surprised to witness various historic shrines including Nyatapol, the five-story temple, which remained intact during the 2015 Earthquake as it was built by using traditional construction materials and traditional architecture.

Nepal and China shared abundant similarities in culture and traditions, Li observed after visiting the heritage sites in Bhaktapur.

The Chinese delegation was given a replica of a wooden peacock window (Mayur Jhyal) featuring a traditional Newari artwork.

Li also presented gifts to Bhaktapur Mayor Sunil Prajapati and Federal Parliament member Prem Suwal among others.

Li will also be having a courtesy meeting with the President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday.

Li on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other top political leaders of Nepal during which they discussed matters of mutual interests including bilateral trade, investment and connectivity.

Earlier, Li held meetings with National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and discussed various matters of Nepal-China relations including the inter-parliamentary exchanges and cooperation.

He also met former prime ministers K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” and discussed bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.

