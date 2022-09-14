Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday called on Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two neighbouring nations, the foreign ministry said.

Li, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress - China's parliament who arrived in Nepal on Monday on a four-day visit, also praised the long existing diplomatic relations between China and Nepal.

“Li Zhanshu, who is on an official visit to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari at the President Office in Shital Niwas this afternoon. While recalling the high-level visits from both sides, various matters of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion,” the statement from the foreign ministry said.

Li, who is visiting the Himalayan nation with a 67-member delegation, is the No.3 leader in China's ruling Communist Party. Li is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota.

On Tuesday, he held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other top political leaders of Nepal during which they discussed matters of mutual interests including bilateral trade, investment and connectivity.

Earlier, Li held meetings with National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and discussed various matters of Nepal-China relations including the inter-parliamentary exchanges and cooperation.

He also met former prime ministers K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” and discussed bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.

Li and his delegation members on Wednesday visited the historic Bhaktapur city of Katmandu.

