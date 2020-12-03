Islamabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe's recent visit to Pakistan further strengthened the cooperation, particularly in the fields of defence and security, between the all weather strategic cooperative partners, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Gen Wei paid a three-day visit to Pakistan this week during which he met top civil and military leadership and signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly media briefing that Pakistan and China are "all weather strategic cooperative partners" and over the years, "our partnership has become truly multifaceted and multi-dimensional."

"The recent visit of State Councilor and Minister of Defence of China, General Wei Fenghe, was aimed at further solidifying and expanding Pakistan-China cooperation, particularly in the fields of defence and security," he said.

He said the "MoU signed between Pakistan and China is for enhancement of cooperation between both the armies." He did not share its details.

China also did not elaborate on the new MoU. Both countries rarely disclose the extent of their defence ties which spans all sectors of the army, air force and the navy.

Chaudhri also said that the cooperation between Pakistan and China was an anchor for regional peace and stability.

China is the major defence supplier to Pakistan, providing the fighter jets to modern naval frigates and other major armaments.

