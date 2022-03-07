Beijing, Mar 7 (PTI) President Xi Jinping on Monday said that China firmly supports the Pakistan government's efforts in combating terrorism, maintain national stability and protecting the lives of its citizens, days after at least 63 people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque in Peshawar.

Chinese President Xi sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, and said he was shocked to learn about the terrorist attack in Peshawar, which had caused heavy casualties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families,” Xinhua reported, quoting the Chinese President's message.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had also sent a condolence message to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, it said.

A suicide bomber, who claimed to be affiliated with the ISIS-Khorasan, blew himself up inside a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the restive region, bordering Afghanistan.

The attack killed 63 people and injured over 200 others, security officials in Pakistan said.

On Sunday, investigation authorities in Pakistan had claimed to have unearthed the entire network and family members of bombers responsible for this attack.

