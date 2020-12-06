Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): A Christian woman was shot dead in Rawalpindi allegedly by a Muslim man whose marriage proposal was rejected by her parents recently, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday, citing police.

Officers from Koral police station said on Sunday that they have arrested an accused named Faizan, whereas raids are being carried out to arrest the prime suspect, Shehzad.

The deceased, Sonia, and the accused were residents of Old Airport area in Rawalpindi.

Shehzad's mother had reportedly sent the marriage proposal, but Sonia's parents refused as she was to marry another man.

According to police, Shehzad opened fire on the woman while she was with her fiance on a highway.

Last month, a Christian girl, Arzoo Raja, was reportedly abducted, forced to convert to Islam and marry a 44-year-old Muslim man in Karachi.

In recent months, several such cases related to rape, abduction and forced marriage of Christian women with their rapists have emerged in Pakistan.

Often, the abducted girls are forced to convert to Islam, which makes their subsequent marriages legal under Pakistani law.

According to Legal Evangelical Association Development, a non-profit advocacy group providing aid to persecuted minorities, 28 Christian girls became victims of abduction, torture, sexual harassment, rape, forced conversion and marriages in Pakistan from November 2018 to June 2019. (ANI)

