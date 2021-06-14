Bogota [Colombia], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombian President Ivan Duque confirmed on Sunday that he had received his first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and said that the National Vaccination Plan is continuing its fight to immunize 35 million people in the country.

Duque thanked doctors and health personnel for helping thousands of patients who have been affected by the disease, which has caused 3,724,705 cases and left 95,192 people dead so far.

"Today more than ever, we have to be aware that the pandemic is not over and that the pandemic may come to an end once the whole planet has a herd immunity. Therefore, having the vaccine helps us prevent it," he said.

"Today we will be reaching 13 million vaccinated people and we are going to meet our goal of closing the month of June with 17 million people vaccinated. This shows the dynamism that we are going to fulfill our goal of vaccinating 35 million Colombians in 2021," he said.

Ministers, vice ministers, and high councillors, as well as the first lady, Maria Juliana Ruiz, were also vaccinated against COVID-19 alongside the president at the Military Hospital in Bogota. (ANI/Xinhua)

