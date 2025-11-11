Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Tuesday expressed his shock over the deadly blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening, which claimed at least eight lives and injured several others.

In a post on X, the Russian envoy extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, while expressing confidence that the investigation would uncover the cause of the blast.

"Shocked by the explosion at the Red Fort. Confident that the ongoing thorough investigation will determine the cause of the incident. We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Alipov wrote in his post.

The blast, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also said that "all possibilities" were being explored, and multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

The explosion has also drawn widespread international condemnation and messages of solidarity from several world leaders.

Earlier today, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his condolences and support for India, stating, "Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also described the incident as "heartbreaking", extending condolences and commending the rescue teams for their swift action.

"Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces," Azar posted on X.

Foreign missions, including those of Canada and the United States, have issued condolence messages and security advisories. The Canadian Embassy expressed sympathy for the victims, while the US Embassy advised its citizens to avoid areas near the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk and remain vigilant.

"On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, with local media reporting multiple casualties. The Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert," the US Embassy said in its alert.

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, also condemned the incident, calling it a "terror attack" and urging global unity against terrorism.

"Shocked to hear about the terror attack in New Delhi. All should unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack," Premadasa said in a post on X.

The explosion, which occurred in one of Delhi's busiest heritage zones, has prompted heightened security measures and a nationwide alert as authorities continue to probe the incident. (ANI)

