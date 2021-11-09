Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], November 9 (ANI): A year-long conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has reached "disastrous proportions", UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Monday, issuing a warning of "grave uncertainty" surrounding the future of the country and stability of the whole Horn of Africa region.

Fighting began in early November last year, when forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked a federal army base in the region, leading Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to order a military offensive against the rebels, which has left thousands dead.

Also Read | Google’s Parent Alphabet Market Value passes $2tn Mark.

Last week, the UN human rights office reported that serious violations on all sides, which may amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The Government declared a state of emergency on November 2, after TPLF troops and their allies, began pushing south towards the capital, according to news reports.

Also Read | SpaceX Returns 4 Astronauts to Earth, Ending 200-day Flight.

Coordinating with the Oromo Liberation Army, Tigrayan forces have advanced towards Addis Ababa, the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo said.

"The Government of Ethiopia has declared a nationwide state of emergency and has stated it is fighting 'an existential war'", she said, noting the spread of fighting throughout the country. "Elsewhere, insecurity in the Oromia region continues to worsen, while the situation in parts of the Benishangul-Gumuz region remains tense".

Turning to the growing speculations on how the crisis would unfold over the coming weeks, the UN official observed that in a country of more than 110 million people, over 90 different ethnic groups and 80 languages, no one could really predict what continued fighting and insecurity will bring.

However, she said that the political repercussions of intensifying violence in the wider region would be "immense" - compounding the many other crises underway in the Horn of Africa.

"But let me clear: What is certain is that the risk of Ethiopia descending into widening civil war is only too real. That would bring about a humanitarian catastrophe and consume the future of such an important country", she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)