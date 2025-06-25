Moscow, Jun 25 (PTI) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an event in Moscow.

"Good to catch up with old friend Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the #PrimakovReadings in Moscow," Tharoor, who is currently visiting Russia, said in a post on X.

Tharoor, who is the head of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, also met former Russian Ambassador to the UN Andrey Denisov, who is now the First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation Council.

"Enjoyed catching up with old friend Andrey Denisov, former Russian Ambassador to the @UN and to China , and now the First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation Council," Tharoor said in another post.

The annual “Primakov Readings” is a meeting of experts of international relations and world economy from 40 countries including India.

Tharoor recently led a multi-party delegation to the United States and four other countries to convey India's stand following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military operation. PTI

