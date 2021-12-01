Berlin, Dec 1 (AP) An explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday injured three people, one of them seriously, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the blast at the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station, after which a column of smoke was seen. Police said they had no immediate indication of foul play, news agency dpa reported.

Also Read | Rockfeller Center Christmas Tree 2021: From Its History to Online Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About the Special NYC Event This Year.

The site is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a km (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany's busiest, were suspended. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)