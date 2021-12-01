With Christmas 2021 inching closer, celebrations to commence the much-awaited annual festival have begun in full show. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 was one of the main attractions this year and another holiday light is all set to radiate on December 1, Wednesday. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting event is one of the important Christmas events that occurs in New York City. In this event, the Norway spruce tree is put in place for public display on the Wednesday evening following Thanksgiving every year.

The national tradition of placing a large Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, Midtown Manhattan, New York City has been going on for years now. The event attracts around 125 million people each year who gather to witness the lighting event which sets the perfect mood for the upcoming festivals and celebrations. Meanwhile, let's gather some information about the history, Christmas Tree and the online live streaming details about the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree event that happens today! Christmas 2021: From Bread Pudding To Warm Sticky Figgy Pudding, 5 Classic Recipes for Your Festive Celebrations.

History

The first Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was put in 1931 when workers from the Depression era construction of that place decorated a small tree on Christmas Eve. The tree was a smaller size balsam fir that was decorated with strings of cranberries, garlands of paper and a bit of tin cans. Following its success, the official 50m tall tree was erected two years later which went on to become a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and the visitors alike. Since then, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has become an annual tradition.

Christmas Tree

A Norway spruce, usually 69 to 100 feet tall, is selected every year for public display at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. The large tree is often supported by four guy-wires attached to its midpoint while a new crystal star of Swarovski is also created to arrange for a beautiful top of the prestigious site. Season's Greetings 2021 Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers: Wish Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays With These Lovely WhatsApp Messages and GIFs.

This year's tree is from Elkton, Maryland and it is known to be 85 years old. Having travelled 140-miles to reach the Rockefeller Center, the main attraction arrived on November 13. It will be lit for the first time on Wednesday. The 79-foot tall Norway spruce has more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on five miles of wire. The Swarovski star on the top weighs about 900 pounds and features 70 spikes in three million crystals.

Online Live Streaming Details

While the tree will be lit today at the Rockefeller Center, the daily viewing hours will continue after the lighting ceremony from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. If you miss the lighting ceremony, you're not out of luck as NBC will broadcast the event nationally on its "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special that will be aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday. The live broadcasting service will also be made available on the new Peacock streaming service. You can also watch the event on streaming platforms such as SlingTV or FuboTV and enjoy your pre-festive celebrations in style.

With COVID-19 restricting last year's ceremony celebrations, the lighting at the Rockefeller Center is now open to the public once again since 2019. As the star-studded Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting celebrates its 89th annual ceremony on Wednesday, ensure that you indulge in these beautiful celebrations to begin the most wonderful time of the year.

