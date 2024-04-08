New York [US], April 8 (ANI): The Consul General of India, Binay Srikant, inaugurated Thomas Abraham Library at Kerala Center in New York on Sunday.

At the inaugural event, many distinguished community leaders spoke about tireless work by Dr Abraham.

Dr Abraham, has for over 50 years, worked tirelessly in uniting the Indian American community besides working in areas like education, and culture.

"Consul General @binaysrikant76 inaugurated Dr Thomas Abraham Library at the Kerala Center in New York; CG, Senator @KevinThomasNY, NY Dy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan @dilipnewyork & many distinguished community leaders spoke about tireless work by Dr Abraham for over 50 years in uniting Indian American community besides work in areas like education, culture and promotion of Brand India in the US," the Consulate General of India in New York wrote in a post on X.

Notably, the Thomas Abraham Library at the Kerala Center in New York will be the new hub for Indian diaspora research and will include a collection of books and historical documents, according to The Kerala Center.

Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Center (The Kerala Center) has become a focal point to coordinate activities and services to the Indian American Kerala Community. (ANI)

