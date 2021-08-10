Toronto [Canada], August 10 (ANI): Canada on Monday (local time) extended the ban on direct flights from India till September 21 due to risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT," the department said in a statement.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. It is the fifth time the ban has been extended.

The ban was set to expire on August 21, but will now remain in place till September 21. (ANI)

