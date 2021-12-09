Hanoi [Vietnam], December 9 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam recorded 14,599 new COVID-19 cases, of which 4 were imported and 14,595 were recorded domestically in 58 provinces and cities from 4 pm on Tuesday to 4 pm on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 24,737 patients recovered, but 230 others died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam is now 1,352,122, ranking 33 out of 223 countries and territories. Calculated by the ratio of infections per 1 million people, Vietnam ranks 149 out of 223 countries and territories. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

