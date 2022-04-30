Huntington Beach, Apr 29 (AP) A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California's famed Huntington Beach, police said.

Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 pm Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officers located an injured female child. The child was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” she said.

Carey said police were working with the California wildlife authorities to track and euthanize the coyote.

Carey said police have conducted increased coyote trapping efforts throughout the city for the past several weeks and asked residents to report coyote sightings.

Huntington Beach, on the Orange County coast, has one of California's classic surf breaks and is known as “Surf City USA.”

No other information about the girl will be released because she is a juvenile, Carey said. (AP)

