Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has spotlighted the case of Tibetan writer and political prisoner Tsultrim Gyaltsen, renewing attention on alleged human rights violations in Tibet.

In a recent post on X, the CTA's Tibet Advocacy Section profiled Gyaltsen, who was arrested on October 11, 2013, by Chinese authorities on charges of "engaging in separatist activities." He was subsequently sentenced to 13 years in prison later that month.

Also Read | 7-Eleven Store Closures: 645 Convenience Stores in US To Shut As Company Plans IPO.

According to the CTA, Gyaltsen, also known by his literary pseudonym "Shokdril" is a respected poet and essayist from Driru County. His works, including Chimes of Melancholic Snow and The Fate of Snow Mountain, have earned recognition for their reflective and critical tone on Tibetan identity and society.

The CTA alleged that his arrest was arbitrary, carried out during a nighttime raid, and based on vague accusations of spreading rumours and disrupting social stability. He is currently believed to be held at Chushur Prison near Lhasa.

Also Read | Ice Spice Slapped by Woman at LA McDonald's After Altercation in Viral Video; Rapper's Attorney Reacts - WATCH.

The administration further claimed that Gyaltsen's family has faced severe restrictions, with only a single brief visit reportedly allowed in October 2014. It also highlighted punitive measures taken against community members who had peacefully called for his release, describing it as part of a broader pattern of suppressing dissent.

The case has been presented by the CTA as emblematic of wider concerns regarding freedom of expression and due process under Chinese governance in Tibetan regions. China has consistently denied allegations of rights abuses in Tibet, maintaining that its policies aim to ensure stability and development.

Gyaltsen is expected to complete his sentence and be released in October 2026. The CTA continues to call for international attention to such cases, urging global institutions and governments to advocate for the rights of Tibetan prisoners and greater transparency in legal proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)