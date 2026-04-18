Convenience retail giant 7-Eleven has announced plans to shut 645 stores across North America as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring strategy ahead of a potential public listing. The move comes as parent company Seven & i Holdings delays the IPO by a year while the business works to stabilise performance.

The closures represent the fifth consecutive year in which the company has closed more outlets than it has opened, highlighting ongoing challenges in its largest market despite its dominant footprint of around 12,000 stores in the United States. Frito-Lay Chip Recall 2026: Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Chips Pulled Over Undeclared Allergen.

While hundreds of stores are set to shut, some locations will be converted into wholesale fuel outlets. At the same time, 7-Eleven plans to expand its newer, larger-format stores focused on fresh food offerings, with around 205 new outlets expected this year. The company opened 122 stores and closed 373 last year, signalling a continued shift toward fewer but higher-performing locations.

The restructuring follows a period of declining financial performance in North America, particularly after the 2021 acquisition of Speedway stores. Although the deal initially boosted revenues to about USD 55 billion, sales have since dropped to around USD 50 billion, with operating income falling more than 20%. Meta Layoffs: Tech Giant Likely To Cut 8,000 Jobs in May Amid AI Push, Says Report.

The company has attributed the slowdown to increased competition in the ready-to-eat food segment, as smaller and more agile retailers adapt quickly to changing consumer preferences.

The transition comes amid significant leadership changes within the company. Following the retirement of longtime CEO Joseph DePinto, 7-Eleven is currently being led by co-CEOs Stan Reynolds and Doug Rosencrans.

Several senior executives have also exited in recent months, including leaders in operations, merchandising, and marketing. The departures have raised questions about leadership stability as the company prepares for a potential IPO.

Industry observers note that a co-CEO structure often reflects a transitional phase, particularly when a clear successor has not been identified.

7-Eleven’s IPO plans are seen as a key step in funding its transformation strategy, which includes modernising stores and expanding its food offerings. However, analysts suggest that consistent financial performance and stable leadership will be critical before moving forward with a public listing.

Despite its challenges, the company remains a dominant player in the convenience retail sector, but faces increasing pressure to adapt to evolving consumer expectations and intensified competition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).