Rapper Ice Spice is moving forward with legal proceedings following a physical altercation at a Hollywood McDonald’s earlier this week. The incident, which was captured in a viral video, shows the "Deli" artist being struck by a woman after a brief verbal exchange. Ice Spice’s legal team has confirmed that the matter has been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and that they intend to seek both criminal and civil remedies. Ice Spice Admits Being Confused at Super Bowl on ‘The Tonight Show’; Singer Says, ‘I Honestly Would Just Wait Until Taylor Swift Cheered’.

Ice Spice’s Altercation Inside Hollywood McDonald’s

The confrontation occurred early Wednesday morning while Ice Spice was dining with a friend. Security footage obtained by TMZ shows a woman, later identified online as Vayah, approaching the rapper’s booth. According to witnesses and the video, the woman attempted to join the group, leading to visible discomfort from Ice Spice and her companion.

After being asked to leave, the situation quickly escalated. The footage shows the woman leaning in and slapping Ice Spice across the face. The rapper immediately reacted, climbing over restaurant furniture as the woman was being escorted out by a bystander. The dispute then spilt onto the street, where further shouting and a secondary scuffle were recorded by onlookers.

Ice Spice Slapped by Fans Inside LA McDonald’s - Watch Video

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Ice Spice’s Attorney Vows To Hold Perpetrators Accountable

In the wake of the incident, Ice Spice’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, issued a stern statement to TMZ emphasising that the rapper was the victim of an "unprovoked attack."

"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly," Cohen stated. Cohen also suggested that the legal team is looking into the restaurant’s role in the incident. "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security," he added.

The attorney claimed that the individuals involved appeared to be filming the encounter to gain social media traction, noting that "the only thing that will be going viral for them is their mugshots."

Conflicting Accounts of the Incident

While Ice Spice’s camp maintains she was targeted without cause, the woman involved has shared a different version of events. In a video shared with TMZ, Vayah alleged that she initially approached the rapper to show support but was met with hostility. She claimed the situation turned physical only after the rapper allegedly used a derogatory term toward her.

Despite these claims, the viral nature of the CCTV footage has sparked a significant backlash against the woman, with many fans and legal experts pointing out that verbal insults do not legally justify physical assault. Actor Niranjan Assaulted: Odiya Star Hit With Beer Bottle in Bengaluru Bar Brawl, Case Registered.

Current Legal Status on the Incident

The LAPD has not yet announced any formal arrests, though the investigation remains active. Ice Spice has largely remained quiet on the matter, aside from a brief post on social media following the incident where she joked, "This wouldn’t happen at a Wendy’s."Her legal team continues to review the footage and work with local authorities to identify all parties involved in the scuffle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).