Nicosia, May 30 (AP) Cyprus on Friday unveiled four of its newly-delivered Airbus H145 helicopters that officials say are among the most advanced rotorcraft in the word with a proven track record that gives the Cypriot National Guard an operational edge.

The helicopter is currently used by Germany, the US, Hungary, Belgium, Ireland and other militaries with over 500 variants currently in operation, logging over 8 million flight hours, according to Cyprus Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas.

“The new helicopter is a multi-role, digital instrument that is geared toward the demands of the 21st century,” Palmas told a ceremony at Cyprus' main Paphos air base.

Two more of the state-of-the-art aircraft will be delivered, while the contract with Airbus allows for the purchase of additional helicopters, said Airbus Senior Vice President for the H145 program Daniela Dudek.

Dudek said the reliability of the 3.8 ton aircraft is affirmed by its 40 years of service but the integration of advanced avionics and weapons systems make it the “most military-capable aircraft in its category.”

“What we achieved over years to quickly integrate existing technology on the market, defence technology, and it is unique what you have here. You're even more advanced than what we currently have in Germany,” Dudek said.

The helicopter's advanced avionics, which Airbus co-developed with Israeli companies in the last two years, also includes an integrated weapons system dubbed H-Force which enables the pilot to easily operate the helicopters weaponry in flight, eliminating the need for a separate weapons officer on board.

Dudek said another unique aspect of the Cypriot helicopters is an integrated battle management system that enables the aircraft to operate seamlessly with forces on the ground as well as other aircraft, including those belonging to the forces of other nations.

Additionally, the helicopter's electronic warfare and other systems afford it a strong self-protection capability.

Ethnically-divided Cyprus is in the process of modernizing its defensive capabilities to bring it up to modern European and NATO standards after years of relying on mainly Soviet-era, Russian-made weaponry. The island nation continues to operate Russian-made T-80 main battle tanks, but has recently sold off 11 Russian-made Mi35 attack helicopters to Serbia.

Cyprus was split in 1974, when Turkey invaded following a coup by Athens junta-backed supporters of uniting the island with Greece. Only Turkey recognises a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and maintains more than 35,000 troops in the island's northern third.

The Cypriot defence minister said the helicopter purchase is part of wider strategic planning for the continuous upgrading of the National Guard, enabling the island to take part in joint military drills with friendly nations. (AP)

