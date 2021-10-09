Prague [Czechia], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Czech Republic's centrist ruling ANO party led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis is in the lead in the parliamentary elections with 30.8 per cent after 1 per cent of the ballots were counted, the Czech Statistical Office said on Saturday.

The ruling party is followed by the coalition of three opposition parties dubbed Together with 22.3 per cent and another liberal coalition consisting of liberal Pirate Party and right-wing party the Mayors and Independents with 13.2 per cent.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy party that advocates for the republic's exit from the EU ranks fourth with 10.6 per cent.

Social Democrats and Communists also passed the 5 per cent threshold.

The turnout was some 60 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)

