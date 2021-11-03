Dearborn (US), Nov 3 (AP) A state lawmaker has won the mayoral race in Dearborn, Michigan, making him the city's first Arab American mayor.

A final unofficial vote count on the city's website shows Abdullah Hammoud defeated Gary Woronchak, a former state representative and former Wayne County commissioner, by a 55% to 45% margin in Tuesday's election.

Also Read | Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency in Afghanistan.

Hammoud, who is Muslim, is serving his third term in the Michigan House. His parents immigrated to the United States from Lebanon.

Dearborn is a city of over 100,000 people and has one of the largest Arab American populations in the nation. But the city's past includes efforts by longtime segregationist Mayor Orville Hubbard to keep Black families from moving into the then-mostly white community.

Also Read | US Formally Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11.

___

Buffalo, Nov 3 (AP) The mayor of New York's second-largest city has declared victory in his write-in campaign as early results showed him with a possible lead over the democratic socialist who beat him in the Democratic primary.

Tuesday's election between Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and challenger India Walton remained too early to call, and in fact it was unknown how many people had voted for Brown because his name didn't appear on the ballot.

Early returns showed Walton trailing the number of write-in votes cast. But a full tabulation of those write-in votes won't begin for days. Thousands of absentee ballots also have yet to be counted. Walton says she is proud of the race she has run and is waiting for a full count.

___

Boston, Nov 3 (AP) Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city's top political office.

Throughout its long history, Boston had previously only elected white men as mayor.

Wu defeated fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George on Tuesday. The two Democrats faced off against each other after defeating several other mayoral hopefuls in a September preliminary election.

The election of Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, marks another break from tradition in Boston. Wu grew up in Chicago, only moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Boston typically elects mayors with lifelong Boston roots.

___

Columbus, Nov 3 (AP) Longtime coal lobbyist Mike Carey held an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio for Republicans in Tuesday's special congressional election.

Carey defeated two-term Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a public health policy consultant, in Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Russo had raised more money in the district than any Democrat in history.

Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Carey to succeed veteran U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a centrist Republican who resigned in April to become CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Trump called Carey a “courageous fighter” and visited the state to campaign for him, as did former Vice President Mike Pence.

Carey has been vice president of government affairs for American Consolidated Natural Resources, formerly Murray Energy, since 2012. He also chairs the board of the Ohio Coal Association.

Murray was among corporate contributors involved in an elaborate $60 million bribery-for-legislation scheme alleged by federal prosecutors. The coal giant has not been charged with a crime. The investigation is ongoing.

___

Detroit, Nov 3 (AP) Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has easily defeated attorney Anthony Adams to win a third four-year term leading the Motor City.

Duggan was the clear favorite to win Tuesday's election after first winning in 2013 and taking over in January 2014. That was just after the city emerged from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Duggan had won more than 72% of the votes in the August primary, in which the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan primary moved on to the general election.

Adams was a former deputy mayor in the early to mid-2000s under Kwame Kilpatrick.

___

Virginia, Nov 3 (AP) A year after Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points, Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a tight race for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe thanks to shifting support from some key voter groups.

Youngkin has made slight gains with suburbanites, voters 45 and older and voters in households earning $50,000 or less when compared with Trump in his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. That's according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters.

Both Democrats and Republicans pulled together familiar coalitions. McAuliffe is the clear choice of voters under 45, women, Black voters, moderates and college graduates, while men, rural and small town voters and white evangelicals are squarely in Youngkin's corner.

But small shifts with other groups could make a big difference. Tuesday's race is tighter than originally expected, sparking concern among Democrats and potentially giving Republicans a playbook for competitive battlegrounds as they look to the 2022 midterm elections.

___

New York, Nov 3 (AP) Alvin Bragg has been elected Manhattan's first Black district attorney.

The 48-year-old Democrat easily defeated Republican Thomas Kenniff on Tuesday to join a wave of progressive, reform-minded prosecutors in several big U.S cities.

When Bragg takes office in January, he'll inherit an ongoing investigation of former President Donald Trump. Manhattan prosecutors this year charged Trump's company and its longtime finance chief with tax fraud.

Bragg campaigned partly on a promise to change the culture of the district attorney's office. He said he wants to “shrink the system” and look for alternatives to prosecuting small “crimes of poverty.”

___

New York, Nov 3 (AP) Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City mayor after handily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Adams is the Brooklyn borough president and a former New York City police captain. He will become the city's second Black mayor and must steer the damaged metropolis through its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams' victory Tuesday seemed all but assured after he emerged as the winner from a crowded Democratic primary this summer in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1.

Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol. He ran a campaign punctuated by stunts and his signature red beret.

___

Columbus, Nov 3 (AP) Democrat Shontel Brown won the Cleveland-area U.S. House seat formerly held by Biden Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge in Tuesday's special election.

Brown is a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county Democratic Party. She defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the 11th Congressional District. The district is a heavily Democratic area that stretches from Cleveland to Akron.

Brown will fill the remainder of Fudge's term, which runs until January 2023, facing reelection again next year to hold the seat.

Her election marks a win for establishment Democrats, who sought to defend the district against a takeover by progressives. Her backers included Hillary Clinton, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and several labor unions.

But victory may be short-lived. Already, Brown's defeated primary opponent, progressive Nina Turner, has begun campaigning for the full congressional term up for grabs in 2022. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)