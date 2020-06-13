World News | Death Toll from COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 544 to 16,448

Mexico City [Mexico], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI) - The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 544 to 16,448 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,222 to 139,196 within the same period of time.

Also Read | Ludhiana Police Commissioner Issues Guidelines on Inter-District Movement, Liquor Sale Amid COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 4,790 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 587 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 425,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)