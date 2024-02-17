Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel] February 17 (ANI/TPS): A second victim of this afternoon's shooting attack at a bus stop near Gedera has died, the Kaplan Hospital said.

Another four people are being treated in area hospitals.

The terrorist was killed by a soldier at the scene. (ANI/TPS)

