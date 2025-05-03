Karachi, May 3 (PTI) The death toll from a deadly oil tanker explosion in the Noshki area of the Balochistan province has risen to eight after five victims died during treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

At least one person was killed and 40 others injured when a parked oil tanker caught fire and exploded in Noshki on April 28.

The Balochistan government had 24 critically wounded patients airlifted to Karachi on April 29 via Edhi Air Ambulance for specialised treatment in Karachi.

A spokesperson for Edhi trust said on Friday night and Saturday morning five more victims had died.

“The driver was killed in the explosion while two others had died earlier this week at another private hospital for burns victims in Karachi,” he said.

Seventeen other patients remain under treatment in private hospitals across Karachi, according to the spokesperson, some of them are still in critical condition with 80 per cent burns.

Local authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire, which reportedly originated inside the tanker caused by welding work which took place inside the tanker.

