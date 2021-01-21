Baghdad [Iraq], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll in a double suicide attack in central Baghdad on Thursday rose to 28, while the number of those injured increased to 73, Tahsin Al-Khafaji, a spokesman for the country's Joint Operations Command, said.

On Thursday morning, two suicide bombers hit the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital. After the incident, spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were pursued by the country's security forces, when they detonated explosive devices. The most recent data provided by media said that 21 people died and over 40 were left injured.

"The death toll from two terrorist bombings in the Bab Al Sharqi area has risen to 28 martyrs and 73 injured," Tahsin Al-Khafaji told the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, in turn, stated that the authorities would strongly resist terrorist attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The two terror blasts against the peaceful citizens of Baghdad prove the desire of [terrorist] groups to bring the great national needs down. ... We stand firmly against these rogue attempts to destabilize our country," Salih wrote on Twitter.

Several countries, including Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. have strongly condemned the terrorist attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)