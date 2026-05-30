World News | Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Holds Talks with Dutch Military Chief on Defence Cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Singapore, May 30 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday held bilateral discussions with the Chief of Defence of the Netherlands, General Onno Eichelsheim, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, focusing on enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on expanding military exchange programmes and bilateral training events.

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In a post on X, the MoD stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Chief of Defence, Netherlands General Onno Eichelsheim. Deliberations were held on avenues to enhance Defence Cooperation between both nations through military exchange programmes and bilateral training events."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2060657922825204067?s=20

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The meeting was part of India's high-level defence engagements at the Shangri-La Dialogue, where Rajesh Kumar Singh also met senior defence officials from the Netherlands, Australia and the European Union.

During a separate meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence ties, military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial collaboration.

During a separate meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence ties, military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial collaboration.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2060579353898242551?s=20

The Ministry of Defence said in a post on X, "Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Defence Minister, #Netherlands Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties, and exploring opportunities for defence industrial collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and Netherlands."

The Defence Secretary also held discussions with Australian Defence Secretary Meghan Quinn. Both sides reviewed progress under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, assessed upcoming high-level exchanges and explored new areas for deeper defence cooperation.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2060576897483112798?s=20

India and the European Union also continued their strategic engagement in defence and security through discussions aimed at expanding cooperation on shared priorities during the Shangri-La Dialogue. (ANI)

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