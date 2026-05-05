World News | Democratic Space Shrinks as Rights Crisis Deepens in Pakistan: HRCP Report

Islamabad [Pakistan] May 5 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights situation saw a significant decline in 2025, marked by reduced civic freedoms, increased strain on judicial independence, and a worsening security climate, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's (HRCP) latest annual report.

The report, State of Human Rights in 2025, presents a troubling account of institutional erosion and growing authoritarian tendencies, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, unveiled in Islamabad, the report highlights how tighter restrictions on dissent, expanded state authority, and legal limitations on free expression have collectively weakened democratic norms.

Senior HRCP leadership, including Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, former chairperson Hina Jilani, co-chair Munizae Jahangir, vice-chair Nasreen Azhar, and Secretary General Harris Khalique, were present at the launch.

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Addressing the media, Butt described the findings as deeply alarming, calling the document a "charge sheet" rather than a routine assessment. He revealed that 273 individuals were subjected to enforced disappearances during the year.

While 13 were eventually located in the custody of state agencies, the whereabouts of many others remain unknown, raising serious concerns about accountability and due process. He stated that suspects should be presented before courts instead of being held unlawfully.

Khalique highlighted that the report compiles extensive evidence of constitutional violations and systemic abuses, all of which are documented and verifiable. The findings suggest a persistent pattern of rights infringements, reflecting a broader breakdown of institutional safeguards, as cited by The Express Tribune.

A major concern highlighted in the report is the intensifying clampdown on freedom of expression. The ability to question authority and demand accountability has been increasingly curtailed, with serious implications for the rule of law. The report warns that this environment of suppression undermines fundamental freedoms and weakens democratic resilience, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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