Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): Bangladesh reported four more death due to dengue in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, taking the total tally to 251 this year, Dhaka Tribune reported.

A total of 2,694 more patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1,168 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

And 9,386 dengue patients, including 5,011 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 51,832 dengue cases and 42,195 recoveries this year, reported Dhaka Tribune.

According to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), in the first 21 days of July, Bangladesh recorded 109 deaths and 20,465 positive cases, making the month the "worst month."

Among the total deaths since January 1, the month of July alone witnessed 109 deaths linked to dengue simultaneously 20,465 positive cases were recorded, according to the DGHS, BSS reported.

Month-wise data of dengue disease-2023 showed 566 dengue patients were detected in January with six fatalities, 111 cases with zero deaths in February, 143 cases with two deaths in March, 50 cases with two deaths in April, 1036 cases with two deaths in May and 5,956 cases with 34 deaths in June.

In comparison, last year was less severe in terms of dengue-positive cases and death figures as 268 patients died and 62,382 cases were recorded, the DGHS data said, adding in 2019, the country saw the highest number of dengue cases -- 101,354, with 179 deaths, as per BSS.

Health experts feared August and September will be more severe as these two months are more suitable for breeding Aedes mosquitoes. (ANI)

