New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia, presently Deputy High Commissioner in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, has been appointed as the next India Ambassador to Algeria, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

Ahluwalia, a 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is expected take up the assignment shortly.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Can be Given to People With Allergies, Says Developer.

In an official statement, the MEA said: "Gaurav Ahluwalia (IFS: 2005), presently Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Islamabad, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)