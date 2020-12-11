Moscow, December 11: After the United Kingdom asked people with "significant" history of allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines not to have the Pfizer-BioNTech's jab against coronavirus (COVID-19), the developer of Russia's Sputnik V said the vaccine is safe for such people. Speaking to Rossiya 24, Alexander Gintsburg, who heads Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed Sputnik V, Russia's first vaccine against coronavirus, said people with allergies can be vaccinated as long as they are not in an acute stage. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

"People with allergies can be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The only thing is, it should not be when the allergy is in an acute stage. People with allergies should do blood tests for Immunoglobulin E and C-reactive protein, if they are within norm, vaccination should not be a problem," Alexander Gintsburg was quoted as saying. Two National Health Service (NHS) workers had experienced "anaphylactoid reaction" symptoms shortly after being vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. No Ban on Alcohol During Coronavirus Vaccination But Consumption Should be Avoided, Says Sputnik V Vaccine Maker.

After the incident, Professor Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England, said: "As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely."

Russia registered Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia, last month, claimed 95 percent efficiency of Sputnik V.

