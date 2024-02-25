Dubai [UAE], February 25 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the UAE Innovation Month 'UAE Innovates 2024'. This is in line with DEWA's commitment to enhance the position of the UAE Innovates as the world's largest and most prominent national event.

DEWA is organising several activities and events at its head office, its Distribution Power Division Complex, and its Warsan Complex, throughout February, in addition to its stand at the UAE Innovates exhibition organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) in the Emirates Towers, Dubai.

DEWA is showcasing more than 50 innovative projects all over its buildings. It also organises the Innovation Week event in the Innovation Tent at its head office, to highlight 14 innovative projects. DEWA will also organise 18 physical and virtual workshops for employees and school students.

This promotes their participation in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future. Moreover, DEWA is organising the Annual Innovation and the Future Conference at DEWA Academy on 27th February, with the participation of 12 prominent local and international speakers, creatives, and innovators.

"The UAE Innovates has become an annual opportunity to showcase DEWA's efforts to achieve the ambitions of the UAE and the goals of its future strategies to make innovation an integral component in the identity and methodology of government work. We are committed to advancing innovation and utilising the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

These include generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and the latest of solar and renewable energy technologies. We aim to develop proactive solutions that keep pace with the accelerating challenges and support our efforts to continue our global excellence and leadership and accelerate the transition to a green economy," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA is a key supporter of Dubai's progress in leading the future by reshaping the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit the rapid global changes," added Al Tayer. (ANI/WAM)

