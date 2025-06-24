Beijing, Jun 24 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday called on Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng here along with the other heads of delegations attending the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries.

Doval called on Han at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the Indian Embassy here said in a post on X.

In his meeting with the SCO officials, Zheng called for enhancing security cooperation among the SCO member states.

China stands ready to work with other member states of the SCO to uphold multilateralism for lasting security, adhere to the spirit of the rule of law for mutual benefit and win-win results, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Han as saying.

China will uphold equality and solidarity to pursue common governance, enhance cooperation and capacity building, and give further play to the role of the SCO in maintaining security and stability in a world fraught with uncertainties and instabilities, Han said.

Earlier, Doval held talks with Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation who called on NSA on the sidelines of the SCO Security Council Secretaries, the Embassy said.

The two sides discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance. The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to receiving NSA Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date, it said.

Both sides reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the vision of the Leaders, the Embassy said.

On Monday, Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both Doval and Wang are the Special Representatives of the India-China border mechanism.

China, which is holding this year's rotating Presidency of the SCO, is hosting a number of high level meetings of the member countries.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to take part in the Defence Ministers' meeting of the SCO countries, scheduled to be held in Qingdao on Wednesday.

China plans to hold the annual SCO summit later this year.

SCO comprises 10 member states including China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

